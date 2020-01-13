Air support aids search, arrest

SWAT Team & SLED Helicopter Aid in Arrest w-PDF; Assault and Kidnapping in Joanna.

A Gray Court area man is facing multiple charges after the Sheriff’s Office called a SWAT Team and SLED Helicopter in to facilitate his arrest. A Sheriff’s statement indicates at around 9:15 last Thursday morning a Deputy patrolling Highway 92 in Laurens County observed a vehicle with a car tag that didn’t match. The Sheriff indicates a passenger who was forced from the vehicle indicated the diver was in possession of a firearm.

When a deputy tried to make contact, the driver reportedly fled to another location. There, attempts to make contact from a safe distance were not successful. The SWAT team and a SLED Aviation Team were activated.

Eventually, with the SWAT team moving closer and with assistance from the SLED Helicopter, the subject was taken into custody.

Initially, 60-year-old Jonathan Mark Fuller of Hill Street, Gray Court was issued tickets from Deputy Gary at 3:00 am Friday on Warrior Creek Church Road, charging him with Failure to Stop for Police, Improper Display and 3rd Offense Driving under Suspension.

Jonathan Fuller was also charged with Trafficking in Meth or Cocaine Base. He is accused of having between 10 and 28 grams of methamphetamine. Other warrants served charge him with Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Violent Crime as well as Possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition by a Person who’s been Convicted of a Violent Crime. They allege he was in possession of a “PA style” AR 15 rifle and ammunition. Fuller is also charged with Resisting Arrest.

Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $67,250. Jonathan Mark Fuller remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “This situation could have certainly had the worst outcome. I am proud of our SWAT Team for their diligence, dedication, and quick thinking. Our road deputies made sure that those closest to the situation were evacuated and well out of harm’s reach.” The Sheriff thanked Captain Hunnicutt’s willingness and ability to communicate with Mr. Fuller, along with the training of the SWAT team that made this a successful operation.

Fuller was also served with a Bench Warrant showing he has been convicted of a previous Driving under Suspension charge and sentenced to 30 days or $647.50.

Assault, 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping

Monday, January 13, 2020

Two people arrested Friday have been charged following an alleged Burglary, Assault, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery in Joanna. 30-year-old Andrew Kyle Abercrombie of Palmetto Street, Clinton and 33-year-old Tiffany Neal Johnson of Copeland Street, Clinton are charged by the Sheriff’s Office with 1st Degree Burglary, Assault and Battery in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery. Warrants citing an investigation by Deputy Nations alleged Abercrombie and Johnson entered a dwelling on Sumter Street, Joanna Friday while armed with a pistol and struck the resident and tied him to a chair. They’re further accused of taking debit cards from the victim.

Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $95,000 for each suspect. Both Andrew Kyle Abercrombie and Tiffany Neal Johnson remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Ms. Johnson was arrested by Clinton Police Lt. Anderson, who charged her with Obtaining Goods under False Pretenses, in Clinton. She’s accused of obtaining $184 last July by signing another person’s name to a check. A $2,500 bond was set on that charge for Ms. Johnson.