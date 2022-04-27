Agritourism in Clinton

LushAcres Farm Invites the Community to Inaugural Strawberry Festival April 30.

The Strawberry Festival Celebrates the Spring Strawberry Season

LushAcres Farm, an agritourism enterprise located on 340 acres of Thornwell’s campus featuring locally grown products and livestock, as well as family-focused opportunities that supports Thornwell’s mission, welcomes families to enjoy its inaugural Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Featuring a full day of food, fun, and family memories, proceeds of the event will support children and families served by Thornwell. This spring event also marks the farm’s first “U-Pick” berry season, which officially opened to the public in late March.

“Since re-opening LushAcres Farm in 2021 with a renewed vision for the future, we have been blessed to welcome thousands of friends and neighbors to experience the LushAcres difference in our crops, our pasture raised meats, and our growing events,” says Brandon Bowers, LushAcres Farm Director. “We hope that families will come enjoy the Strawberry Festival knowing that they are also making a difference in the lives of children and families benefiting from Thornwell’s Continuum of Care.”

Strawberry Festival attendees will enjoy delicious food, live music, an artisan village craft show, an axe throwing experience, a high-flying k9 show, and much more. Children can also enjoy face painting, a mini-train, inflatables, and barnyard animals. Contests include a strawberry pie eating contest and the “Mr. and Miss LushAcres” photo competition open to children 3-6 years old. Applicants must pre-register and the winners will be ambassadors for the farm. More information can be found online at https://lushacresfarm.com. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance online or at the door. Children 3 and under get in free.

“The Strawberry Festival is part of LushAcres Farm’s continually developing festival model,” explains Greg Haselden, Thornwell’s Vice President for Finance. “The farm plans to add new festivals to its calendar each year celebrating seasonal produce and activities to blend agritourism with family fun that supports Thornwell’s ongoing mission.”

With strawberry season in full swing, LushAcres Farm also invites the community to come pick their own strawberries. The U-Pick patch is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supply is gone for the day. LushAcres Farm is located at 1875 W. Maple St. Extension, Clinton, SC 29325. To purchase Strawberry Festival tickets or to learn more about the farm visit https://lushacresfarm.com.