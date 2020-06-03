SPOTLIGHT.

The Spotlight on Agriculture Awards Banquet will be Thursday March 12 in Clinton.

Tickets, for $10, are available at the Laurens Extension Office or from Laurens Extension Advisory Committee members. This is a catered meal by Shealy’s Barbecue.

The banquet begins at 6 pm in the First Presbyterian Church Life Center; doors open at 5. Guest speaker will be Ken Rentiers, Deputy Director of the SC Department of Natural Resources.

This will be the 46th Annual Banquet. Susan Curry is Chairwoman of the sponsoring group, the Clemson Extension Advisory Committee.

