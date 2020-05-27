After A Shut-down

Hillcrest returns to work; industries remain on the job during emergency.

The Coronavirus that has contributed to 400 deaths in South Carolina is subsiding now, at least in the eyes of government officials, and assessments are being made of a mandated shutdown to ensure the hospitals would not the over-run. It was known as “flattening the curve.”

“Joey Avery was a God-send to us,” Laurens County Hospital representative Justin Benfield told the LCDC board last Tuesday; Avery is the Laurens County Emergency Management Director. When LCH needed a large tent for assessments, Avery secured one, from the Clinton Police Department’s military surplus.

“The deputy who took my temperature didn’t know who I was - he was doing his job (at the Hillcrest government center),” Laurens County Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts told the county council, also last Tuesday.

The Coronavirus caused these bodies to look differently. LCDC’s board met at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, in a back training room once used by Samsung-Newberry, for social-distancing purpose.

County Council met in its chambers with limited audience, and the session could be accessed through a live-stream. Pitts gave a run-down of Laurens County government’s re-opening, and said he needs some of the county’s signage - for the Clinton High School Commencement on June 4. The county “overplanned” for its opening, he said.

“I cannot say enough for our employees preparing for this opening,” Pitts said. Laurens County will have an employees and families appreciation event on June 26 - the Friday before the Fourth of July - at the Laurens County Park.

Two people were limited in each Hillcrest office - in compliance with recommended social-distancing guidelines. The Coronavirus - which can cause the potentially deadly respiratory illness, COVID-19 - spreads through people in close proximity coughing and breathing, and on surfaces, so extra precautions are taken against “closeness.”

For the LCDC board, that meant taking things right to the President’s Desk.

Piedmont Technical College President Dr. Ray Brooks had to give personal approval for the May 19 LCDC board meeting to take place.

He is the only one who can grant a waiver for in-person gatherings of more than 10 people at any campus - LCDC board members were handed masks at the door, ad ate from Chik-fil-A take-out boxes.

In the summer-fall, PTC likely will have in-person instruction until Thanksgiving, then on-line instruction after that. Some classes must have in-person, hands-on activity (welding, for instance). Duke Energy has told its people not to expect to fly until October. The LCDC staff is showing sites to industrial prospects, but they drive separately and talk on the phone.

Expenses for Prisma Health, which manages the Laurens County Hospital as one of its statewide holding, rose 500% in acquiring more Coronavirus protection and equipment, Benfield said.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has produced a 58-page book for small businesses outlining re-opening strategies. Hair salons and gyms - as close-contact businesses - were the last to re-open, and some tourist attractions were re-opened to salvage something from last weekend’s Memorial Day holiday.

The business slowdown is expected to affect a sales tax increase - The Capital Initiative - to be voted on countywide on Nov. 9, 2020.

It had been expected to generate $51 million, over 8 years; now, it’s planned for $35 million over the same period, then the tax must sunset. The ballot question for this tax must go the state before noon on August 14.

Most utilities closed their lobbies and used drive-thru bill-paying, and re-opening plans are proceeding for June, according to LCDC board members’ reports.

Automotive-related industries closed, but others remained open often pivoting to making protective gear or handling production so other plants in their company could produce face-masks and face-shields. The Ford Motor Company also produced ventilators.

Asten Johnson in Clinton was the only industry to report an active Coronavirus case; the plant was closed for thorough cleaning. A new Laurens industry, Muffin Mam, continued to consolidate its operations in a Hunter Industrial Park location, leaving a Simpsonville location open for storage and small-batch orders, an existing industries report said.

“Our manufacturing sector has been strong through this,” said Jon Coleman, the LCDC executive director.

At the county council’s budget work session, Pitts asked Chamber CEO Amanda Munyan if a $50,000 county appropriation would be enough to fund a local small-business relief effort.

His idea got little traction, but she said the Chamber staff and board certainly would examine the idea - the Federal Government has a small business loan component in the three economic stimulus bills passed and one being considered by Congress.

The Laurens County Council is continuing FY20-21 budget talks, with the outlook of final reading on June 29. The Laurens County Development Corporation board meets every two months, and Coleman said they likely will be back at the CAM for the next meeting, as well.