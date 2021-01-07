Adoptions Appeal

ANIMAL SHELTER STATEMENT.

Good morning,

The Laurens County Sheriff's Animal Shelter is at a critical capacity. As a result, Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees. We encourage everyone to ADOPT! You can check our dogs at our shelter using this website: www.petango.com/Laurens or come to the shelter during normal business hours (M, T, Th, F 12PM-5PM). Thank you! -- From: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office