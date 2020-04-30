Adapting community gatherings

Graduation at Wilder Stadium; "Rhythm" is postponed & May 4 Clinton City Council electronic meeting agenda in PDF form, attached.

TWO CLINTON gatherings will be modified to meet the Coronavirus and social distancing "new normal." Clinton High School Commencement will be conducted June 4 in Wilder Stadium (not the gym). The City of Clinton will have its spring festival, Rhythm on the Rails, on June 19 and 20 (instead of May 15-16).

The announcements came Wednesday - graduation plans by District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields (himself a CHS graduate) and Rhythm decision by Adele Alducin, Main St Clinton director. The city consulted state officials about guidelines for social distancing and mass gatherings. O'Shields said plans for commencement were formed by district staff and community members, also considering virtual graduation and dsrive-by graduation. Both announcements were made on Facebook.

O'Shields said CHS Seniors will receive a letter ("snail mail") from him in the coming days outlining plans for something special for them on June 3. His video announcement indicated that the graduation stage will be in the stadium's new concession plaza - the stadium has lights, so the commencement could be conducted in the evening, which is tradition, or it also could be earlier in the day. O'Shields indicated.

"Rhythm" is a two-day arts and crafts, food vendors, bbq contest, and entertainment fest that captializes on Clinton's location as a major railroad hub for Upstate South Carolina. Even during the time of the virus pandemic, about a hundred trains a week pass through the city's main intersection. "We believe (postponement) was the right call to make, with respect to the safety and welfare of our residents and city personnel," Alducin wrote.

South Carolina is under a "State of Emergency" until at least May 12 in an attempt to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus, which causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19. More than 200 people in South Carolina have died with the virus - more than 1,050 in neighboring Georgia. The virus spreads by people coughing and breathing, and lives on surfaces.