Academic Excellence

Charter Institute at Erskine announces Summit Classical School as 2020-2021 Gold School of Excellence.

CLINTON — Summit Classical School of Clinton has been named one of the Charter Institute at Erskine’s 2020-2021 Gold Schools of Excellence.

The Charter Institute at Erskine staff celebrated the accomplishments of Summit Classical School with a surprise presentation on Thursday, January 27 at the school, where they awarded the school with a commemorative banner. Summit Classical School Board Chair Isaac Martin and James Galyean, the CEO of Reason and Republic, the school’s education management organization, also attended the event.

As a Gold School of Excellence, Summit Classical School (Summit) scored in the Top 25% of all South Carolina Department of Education schools in English, with no scores below the 50th percentile. Summit outperformed their local school district as well as the state in English and mathematics in the 2020-2021 school year. Summit is the 4th highest performing elementary school in the Charter Institute at Erskine’s statewide portfolio.

The Institute’s other Schools of Excellence categories include Diamond and Platinum.

“This is a huge feat,” said Ms. Christy Junkins, Chief of Authorization and Accountability at the Charter Institute at Erskine. “It’s huge for the school to be able to say to their community, ‘we have some of the best schools in the state, right here in our hometown.’”

Summit Classical School opened its doors to the Clinton community in the fall of 2019. Summit Classical School uses a classical education model that focuses on a three-part process of training the mind, called the trivium. The mission of Summit Classical School is “to cultivate a learning environment in Clinton, South Carolina that produces model citizens who embrace ongoing achievement in education and service.”

“We are just over-the-moon happy about what [our students and teachers] have achieved,” said Mary-Greene Thomasson, school leader at Summit Classical School. “They did their best, and we’re proud.”

For more information about the Charter Institute at Erskine’s School of Excellence Awards, visit https://erskinecharters.org/accountabilitymodel.

About The Charter Institute at Erskine

The Charter Institute at Erskine is the fastest-growing charter school authorizer in South Carolina. Serving 26 schools and 24,000 students across the state, the Charter Institute at Erskine is committed to innovative, creative, high-quality methods of education. For more information about the Institute, please visit www.erskinecharters.org.