Abuse of Power alleged

Laurens County resident alleges abuse of power.

At tonight's Laurens County Council meeting, resident Gregory Fields alleged an abuse of power by law enforcement, fire and state forestry officials, related to burning at 600 Anderson Dr., Laurens. He said officials trespassed on his land and the "person in charge" refused to identify himself - a County report has been issued, but Fields said he was not given a copy.

The report is in the mail, he was told.

Field said officials questioned whether he had properly notified State Forestry about a burn on his property just outside the Laurens city limits. He said there may have been confusion because nearby residents, inside the city limits, are not allowed to burn debris. Part of the report includes a statement from a neighbor to the effect, "why can he burn and I can't?" Council Chairman Brown Patterson said the fire department was dispatched to Fields' property 7 times.

Fields said he was clearing debris because County Codes told him he had 60 days to do so - he denied burning anything illegal. A Forestry officer came to the property carrying a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest - "why was that necessary?" Fields said.

Interim County Administrator Dale Satterfield looked into the matter, and issued a report, Patterson said.

Chairman Patterson said he and Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll saw the report. Fields said Satterfield told him the next time he wanted to burn something to call county dispatch - Fields said he is not legally obligated to do that.

Fields asked the County to reimburse him $2,400 - the cost of having a bulldozer driver come back to the property and finish the debris removal. The driver stopped work when, Fields said, "14 lawmen" came to the property and the driver was instructed to "come down from" the bulldozer - the driver refused and then left.

Fields said he was threatened with a fine of $200/day if he did not complete the clean-up in 60 days. "I was trying to do something to enhance my property," he said. "It was a legal burn."

Fields was instructed to provide documents about the $2,400 expense to County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks, and those would be submitted to the insurance carrier for approval or denial.

The discussion came up during the County Council's public comments time.