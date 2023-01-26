Abuse Charges

SLED CHARGES TWO FORMER SCDDSN EMPLOYEES REGARDING ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested the following individuals on January 25, 2023:

-Lila Denise Kerson, 37, with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

-Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Kerson and Turner were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

###