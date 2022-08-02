$8M to spend - on a $46M cost

Sticker Shock: Rec. Complex will cost $46M.

Clinton City Council has adopted a “gotta start somewhere” attitude toward constructing a long-awaited and much-delayed Recreation Complex for the city.

The City has $8 million to spend. The latest cost estimate is $46 million.

In these days of Covid-inflation and supply chain/labor problems, it was uncertain even how long that estimate would hold firm. Council members - who serve as the city’s “recreation committee” - now have the task of paring down needs from wants.

Council talked about the matter in a workshop format meeting last Monday. Normally, the Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month. Also in the work session, council agreed to spend $58,000 cutting trees in an area along I-26, and received a “clean opinion” audit from last fiscal year. Some changes will be made to the audit before it’s posted on-line - the introduction letter which includes information provided by the city will remove Bill Ed Cannon as the city manager (he resigned), will change the city’s population to 7,633, based on the 2020 Census from a listed figure of more than 8,000, will update information about the “spec” industrial building, and will include a replacement for Renee Morrow as the person to whom questions can be directed (she now works for Laurens County). The City has an unassigned fund balance that would carry it 3 1/2 months of operations in case of a natural or man-made disaster, the audit says.

Most of the 1 hour and 15 minutes of the open session of last Monday’s called meeting was to discuss the $46 million recreation master plan with representatives of the WK Dickson consulting firm. They took over when another consulting company left the project.

The City of Clinton issued the following statement:

“The City of Clinton owns 165 acres of property on SC Highway 56 that was purchased to create the Clinton Recreation Complex. The City Council has been working on a master plan for the property over the last few years including public meetings that were held in 2021. At last night’s Council meeting, they received cost estimates for the master plan for the Clinton Recreation Complex from their consultant, WK Dickson.

“The master plan includes all of the elements that Council and the public have suggested could be included on the property. The plan is a robust plan that cannot and will not be completed all at one time. The total cost estimate for the proposed site work and vertical construction on the site is $46 million. These costs are broken down by element in the attached. Unfortunately, the shortage of material and labor and the rise in inflation have cause these costs to be higher than expected.

“The City currently has approximately $8 million to complete some portion fo the master plan. This amount includes bonds proceeds, hospitality and accommodations tax revenue and a portion of the City’s American Rescue Plan funding.

“City Council will now review these cost estimates and determine which element(s) will be undertaken first, which elements will be removed from the plant all together and how the projects can be adjusted to fit into the City’s budget. The City will then work to find state, federal and other funding sources to aid in the completion of other elements of the master plan.”

Mayor Bob McLean said at the meeting, “The master plan is good. It’s just that we can’t afford all of it.”

Council was told the overall cost “surprised everybody” working on the project.

It is envisioned as giving the City options “between a Toyota Camry and a Cadillac,” with just the improvements needed to the road that the complex would be on - Highway 56 - coming in at $180,000. From there, the plan envisions an avenue leading to the recreation complex, with the City installing utilities and lights. But, it was brought up at the meeting, simply buying the lights would be another expense for the city. And, how would the rest of the complex get built without damage to the new road from heavy equipment?

Roads, utilities, and trails were identified by council as the most-needed, first-to-build items. From there, debate centers on baseball fields - which could be a revenue driver - splash pad and/or pool, playgrounds, and an amphitheater.

Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance said she could identify $8 million - maybe $9 million - that could be applied now to the Recreation Complex. However, she said, it important to have a master plan so the city doesn’t have to move something later and do the project inefficiently.

It would cost between $1 million and $3 million to have an indoor facility at the Recreation Complex, council was told.

McLean said - not taking the rec complex off the table - the city’s other move could be constructing a pool and splash pad at the Clinton YMCA.

The Y would own it and run it, similar to a project in Aiken, he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, council discussed a contract related to the Recreation Complex, and two matters related to the City Manager’s Office, in closed session.

In the trees-cutting matter, Burton Tree and Land out of Laurens will be hired for the work; the company has experience cutting on SC Department of Transportation rights-of-way, the council was told. The work will make a retail site on West Corporate Drive (near the new QT) visible from I-26.

The cut trees will be mulched on-site. If the property sells, the cost will be reimbursed to the city.

In receiving the “clean” (or “unmodified”) audit opinion, from McKinley Cooper, council was told the city has a $1.7 million general fund balance, and its utilities had done well during the past fiscal year, earning $2.492 million - or about $1 million revenues over expenses after transfers.

Part of the document explains how the city’s Public Facilities Corporation was set up, the council was told. It has issued $11 million in bonds, according to the audited figures.

Next year, it is suggested, the City should establish a separate fund for the Recreation Complex. The audit listed $1.2 million in recreation complex construction.