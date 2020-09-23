$57M in New Investment

Prospects and investments are on ’19 track in spite of ’20 challenges.

Even with the challenges of the potentially deadly COVID-19 illness, development in Laurens County for 2020 is on pace with 2019.

Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said last Tuesday it looks like ’20 could close out at 200 new jobs and $57 million in new investment. The county is getting 80 new jobs from a prospect code-named “Sugar Rush” and a new fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement is being developed with the giant automaker BMW. With no plant here but with equipment placed here, BMW is among Laurens County’s Top 7 taxpayers.

“Sugar Rush” is going to be in the Woodfields industrial park of Fountain Inn, Coleman told the LCDC board at its Sept. 15 meeting. There are 35 RFIs this year compared to last year’s 40 RFIs (requests for information). The Laurens Electric Cooperative will finish its spec building in the new Connexial Center in three to four weeks, Coleman said, and the co-op paid to have an additional 300 acres cleared in the I-385 industrial area.

“The Upstate Alliance came to each county for videos, interviews, quality of life that they can send to recruiters,” Coleman said.

Since many site-recruiters are not traveling, LCDC has taken the time not hosting visits to work on its internal message. It encourages everyone to fill out and return The Census - Sept. 30 is the national deadline, and day of action programs are planned for Sept. 26. LCDC has partnered with the United Way of Laurens County for Census-promotion videos. The development agency is encouraging people to wear masks to slow down the Coronavirus-COVID-19 (which has taken more than 3,000 lives in South Carolina) - the board was told School District 56 has daily “I wear a mask because...” social media posts, and mayors have participated in videos to promote mask-wearing in Laurens County.

SC DHEC also has a masks promotion campaign underway for the state’s business community.

More than 530 responses have been received on-line about Laurens County welcome signs, planned for I-385 and I-26. The Cities of Clinton and Laurens already have signs posted on the interstates. Laurens businesses are going to be partnering with Main Street Laurens and LCDC to highlight attractions for day-trips into Laurens County, and the development agency is working on updates for available properties in the county.

In mid-October, LCDC and SC Works will stage an out-of-doors job fair for the Fountain Inn area.

In early September, the development agency sponsored an existing industries’ roundtable, via Zoom, to discuss best practices during the coronavirus outbreak.

Because of COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions, an overall strategic plan for Laurens County business and industry has been halted. Coleman said, instead, the LCDC staff is working on what it can do internally to implement a new development plan.

To facilitate social distancing, the LCDC board meets in a training room of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, a Piedmont Technical College facility on Hwy 221 at I-385, near the Walmart Distribution Center and Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens.