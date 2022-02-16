The $46M question

Recreation: City will ask public, again, what do you want most in a complex?

All Clinton City Council members are on-board with building a Recreation Complex. But now, with a $46 million “idea” on paper and just $8 million in the bank, they’re back to where they were 3 years ago - input and planning.

City staff is going to schedule in late February or early March a public input session for citizens to have their questions answered and their ideas considered. Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance says she has that information from a Dec. 15, 2020 meeting and “the cost I have is $7 million.”

“You know what is a non-starter?” council member Ronnie Roth said. “$46 million is a non-starter.”

Vance and council member Megan Walsh said what consulting firm WK Dickson provided is a master plan - something the city could add to or subtract from as it determined the needs and wants of its citizens.

“We are pregnant with this - the recreation complex and the bond (to build a new police and fire station),” Walsh said. It’s at the point now, she said, that there is no turning back.

Vance said she could see $8 million now for the recreation complex, a mix of money in the bank, hospitality and accommodations tax proceeds, bond money, and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

So far, the council has committed some of its Biden Administration ARPA funds to bonuses for employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council heard a 2-minute presentation by Joseph Duchess - he was time-limited by Mayor Bob McLean - and very brief remarks by Walter Hughes before it talked among itself about recreation.

Dyches said 37 citizens attended a meeting at an uptown business to come up with a list of questions. “It was a civil, thoughtful discussion,” he said.

The people attending “represent a community that has been provided very little information by the city,” he said.

Among other things, Dyches said, the city needs to determine the costs of maintaining a recreation complex.

Council Member Danny Cook said the city needs to determine how to market a recreation complex - if there are fields built to host baseball tournaments - and how to secure the 165-acre, Hwy 56 property when it is not in use.

“I’m still very open to having a complex, I just don’t know what I want or what the community wants,” Cook said. “Our minds have to be very open to what kind of recreation complex we need for the community now. … I sent a list of questions to the city manager to send to the engineers. The costs change within minutes.

“It’s got to be a community buy-in, how we use it, how we market it, and how we continue to use hospitality and accommodations tax money. I’m not even sure I’m talk about my grandchildren using it now. We need to be outside ourselves. We need our children to be outside. We need our neighbors to be outside.”

Council Members Gary Kuykendal, Shirley Jenkins, and Robbie Neal said they favor having a recreation complex - the question now is money.

“I am for a recreation complex, but I think we need to know if everybody else in here is on board,” Roth said.

“Recreation means different things to people at different times in their lives. Maybe we can’t do it all, but we can go through that process,” McLean said. “If we want to be a viable community, we need outdoor recreation.”

Vance said city staff will look for a day in late February or early March when the public meeting can be scheduled about the recreation complex. McLean said it important to have the project engineer and the city bond attorney there, as well.

Vance suggested the Community Building, near the Police-Fire Station in Uptown Clinton.

McLean suggested a barn at the recreation complex site itself.

“Greenville now is building a park. It’s a beautiful park and they’re excited about that park. If that’s what we can build, that’s what we build — trails, a playground, a shelter for picnics and reunions,” McLean said. “If we can’t pay for it (more amenities) we sure can’t build it.”

Other Business

Clinton City Council conducted closed sessions to discuss the City Manager’s Office - interviewing applicants - and the water service agreement, but took no action.

Council proclaimed February as Black History Month and Heart Month, agreed to spend $47,493 to buy from Cooper Motors a 2022 Ram replacement for a 1988 brush truck for the Fire Department (it is a budgeted expense; Kykendal recused himself as he works for Cooper Motors), approved a council-employees safety plan for the city’s workforce, approved a facades project from which business and building owners can receive grants to refurbish buildings (no sidewalks or public lighting, money coming from the sale of Tallwood Apartments), and conducted a swearing in for Ernestine Simpson, a 32-year city employee who is the new Clerk to Council.

In her administrative briefing, Vance said Main Street Clinton has scheduled its first event under new director Joe Timmons - an April 2 murder mystery dinner theater at The Cotton Loft. She said the budget planning process has begun, as departments have received their capital request forms; and the Water Department has received its highest rating notification which the City of Clinton has held 15 of the past 20 years.