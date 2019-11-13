A 44-Year Career: "I'm Still Here"

“Keep Working Hard”.

Former Clinton DPS Director, Police Chief & Sheriff’s

deputy, Purple Heart recipient, now assistant coroner,

Morse receives an honor for 44 years of public service

A photo gallery from this event is on this website.

He is miles ahead of his time.

That was Jim Moore’s assessment of his friend and brother-in-blue Robin Morse last Tuesday during a recognition program of Morse’s 44 years in law enforcement and military service.

When they worked together at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Moore said Morse came up with the idea of acquiring an airplane for the small, rural law enforcement agency - and flew it himself. Morse implemented the idea of developing crime-scene film in-house, because the fewer people to know about evidence the better. Moore said Morse was ahead of the game in involving computers in crime-solving and data-collection (as the Sheriff’s director of administration).

Moore said, “He was so far ahead of everybody. Robin, you remember this, you said, ‘We need to start recording these calls that are coming into the office.’ Some people said no we don’t need to do that, maybe it was because they were talking about things they should’ve have been. We got that system, and now we have 911. You came up with that.

“Robin was decades ahead in this thinking about what was going on, and I thank you for that.”

Morse’s wife, Barbara, provided his career history. Morse’s daughter and granddaughter, Merial Roberts and Braelyn Roberts, sang The National Anthem. His brother, Jim, gave the opening and closing prayers; Jim is pastor of Immanuel Christian Fellowship in Clinton. Former Sheriff Rickey Chastain provided reflections, including Morse receiving the law enforcement Purple Heart - “he’s always been The Chief to me” - and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of Laurens presented Morse a flag that had flown over the United States Capital.

Congressman Duncan said Morse’s service is “exceptional - you’re an exceptional person. I know you love our nation. I had not been made aware of the Purple Heart. Many law enforcement officers would have chosen a different career after (being wounded in the line of duty). You didn’t. In fact, you excelled in the career you chose.”

Scott Shiflet, who worked with Morse at the fire side of Clinton Public Safety, gave Morse two fire helmets, commemorating Morse’s days leading the Clinton Department of Public Safety. Morse was the director for six years when personnel was cross-trained in police, fire and first response emergency medical service.

“I would fight a fire with you any time,” Shiflet told his former boss.

The Navy JROTC of Laurens District High School presented the national and state colors prior to The National Anthem.

Chastain offered a story about the time Morse was awarded the law enforcement Purple Heart for being shot in the line of duty (in 1975; he was awarded the medal 34 years later). He was lured to the event with a tale about a vendor showing a new flashlight - “anybody who knows The Chief knows that he is tech-savvy” - the ruse was, everybody was going to get a flashlight.

At the end of his presentation, Chastain gifted his friend an engraved, commemorative flashlight. Not the one everybody was “supposed to get” that day, but a reasonable make-up gift.

Morse said, “I’ve been wondering about my flashlight.”

Now semi-retired, Morse serves with Coroner Nick Nichols and Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek as a Laurens County Assistant Coroner. Morse was the coroner-of-record for a homicide investigation early last Tuesday morning at a Hwy 72 residence near Clinton. He works with two Laurens County fire departments as a volunteer.

Barbara Morse said Robin would rather avoid the spotlight. “He does not know all that has been planned for him today,” she said.

Robin Morse said for the last 30 days, he has been forbidden at home from looking at the computer or at Barbara’s phone. “It would ring, and she would say, ‘Don’t touch my phone. I got it, I got it.’”

Morse said, “I am humbled by this.

“I enjoyed every single day of it. I did love the job. We had a lot of good days and some bad days. And even though I’m retired, I’m not out. I am still around, folks.”

Morse said his recognition for more than 4 decades of public service extends to everyone working in first response. His simple advice to everyone who strives to keep the peace and runs toward the danger that most people flee: “Keep Working Hard.”