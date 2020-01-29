4,000+ Jobs, $1.4 Billion Investment

Laurens County continues diverse industries, wage growth through 2019.

Over the past 10 years, workers in and around Laurens County have experienced choices. More than 40 Laurens County companies have experienced new or expansion projects.

That has led to a 59.8 percent growth in wages from 2008 to 2017 - fueled by a best-in-the-state 36.6 percent growth in 2013-17. Much of that was prompted by the explosive growth of ZF Transmissions in Gray Court-Owings. But, as 2019 came to a close, the Laurens County Development Corporation also could look to these announcements:

-- Milliken, expansion, 0 jobs, $2.5M investment;

-- CeramTec, expansion, 14 jobs, $20M investment;

-- Fiber Tex Nonwovens, expansion, 25 jobs, $12.1M investment;

-- Muffin Mam, new, 114 jobs, $18.8 M investment.

As 2020 opens, another existing industry expansion is on the horizon. Codenamed “Project St. Barbara,” the investment will be $20 million, creating 60 jobs. Final action at the county level is expected next month.

In the past 10 years, the 40 new or expanded projects announced for Laurens County created more than 4,000 jobs and generated a total investment of $1.4 billion.

“Laurens County still stands out as a well-positioned location in which to do business. LCDC received 49 requests for information (RFIs), and prospect interest and site visits remained high throughout 2019. Our county has prime industrial sites and parks ready for investment, development and growth,” the LCDC Annual Report says.

The report was delivered last Tuesday during the annual meeting at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club, near Clinton. Speakers were Jon Coleman, LCDC executive director, and Nelson Lindsay, director of global business development, SC Department of Commerce. Providing the welcome were Randy Garrett, Laurens Electric Cooperative and LCDC board chairman, and Dr. David Pitts, chairman, Laurens County Council and LCDC board treasurer.

The economic development agency is funded by $360,000/annual from the Laurens County Council, and investors’ money.

Coleman pointed out that in 2019, most properties submitted for industry prospects to consider were in Clinton. That’s because the city has the only available spec building ready for sale / lease in Laurens County.

Coleman said those figures likely will change in 2020, as a Laurens Electric spec building comes on-line in The Connexial Center, off I-385, Gray Court - Fountain Inn.

The annual report - Continuing Success / Future Growth - says this about the Connexial Center, “In March of 2018, new industrial park, the Connexial Center, was announced. Work began in February 2019 on the new industrial park, and Phase I has already begun on a 150K sq-ft speculative building, due for completion this spring.”

In its Clinton second, this portion of the annual report says, “Clinton’s 60k sq-ft speculative building was completed this spring. The road extension at Clinton 26 Commerce Park was completed in July 2019.”

The report also provides information on FiberTex Nonwovens (Gray Court) and the Hunter Industrial Park (Laurens) - TrueCore LLC and Muffin Mam. In 2020, the LCDC also will continue efforts in quality of life and talent attraction, video - Laurens County: A Higher Opportunity, and a strategic plan (info: www.GrowLaurensCounty.com ).

Staff and board members toured SC Ports facilities, co-hosted a breakfast meeting about Boeing SC, facilitated an April jobs fair and October business showcase (in Newberry), and supported ZF in naming five area high school students as maintenance apprentices.

(Info from: The Laurens County Development Corporation, South Carolina USA, PO Box 427, Laurens, SC 29360; 864-939-0580. Next event: Friday, March 27 Golf Tournament, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Hwy 56, Clinton.)