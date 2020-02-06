4 Sheriff's candidates - GOP Forum is on county party Facebook page

Four candidates for Laurens County Sheriff sat at a table together Monday night - 3 defended their decision to also attend a Democratic Forum.

Incumbent Sheriff Don Reynolds did not attend, and said it was his personal choice. “The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office serves each and every person of the state, it makes no difference. I chose not to attend - I chose to file with the platform of the Republican Party. These are my beliefs.”

The Laurens County Tea Party and others criticized challengers Ricky Chastain, Ted Richardson and Jarvis Reeder for choosing to participate in a May 28 Laurens County Democratic Party. A Tea Party statement said the decision was disrespectful to the Laurens County Republican Party. They all signed party pledges when they filed to run as Republicans.

All three who attended the earlier Democratic forum said that, when elected, they will serve all citizens and there was no reason not to get their messages out to all voters. “I bet some people other than Democrats were listening to that forum,” said Chastain, who had 27 years experience with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeder, one of the few African-Americans running in the June 9 party primaries, said, “As you can see I’m here to serve all the people.” He said he would not represent some Laurens County citizens “just because we have a difference of opinion - that (difference) is what makes us Americans.” Reeder has 23 years of law enforcement experience, and worked for Sheriff Reynolds; Chastain and Richardson also worked together at the LCSO.

Richardson, a veteran of 27 years law enforcement experience, said, “I am a Republican, a common-sense Republican, that makes me no less a representative of everyone. I talk to all voters.”

To represent just one political party while upholding the law, Richardson said, is “anti-American, anti-democracy, and anti-Republican.”

Chastain was the first Republican Sheriff in Laurens County since Reconstruction. He said he would take any opportunity to tell his plan to move Laurens County forward. “I would be remiss if I didn’t - to snub one group is unacceptable.”

The Republican Forum lasted 3 hours from The Ridge recreation center in Laurens. It is posted on the Laurens County Republican Party’s Facebook page.

There are 5 Republican primaries and 1 Democratic primary on the ballot for this Tuesday (not counting congressional primaries) - voters have to declare at the polls which party’s primary they want to vote in. The single Democratic primary involves a county council seat in Clinton. Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm - a revised state law, by the governor’s executive order, says anyone can vote absentee IN THIS ELECTION.

That’s because people might be afraid of coming into contact with the Coronavirus during in-person voting - the illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, has contributed to more than 500 deaths in South Carolina since mid-March.