NEW JOBS: Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. expanding operations in Laurens County At Gray Court location.

More than $49.5 million investment will create 39 new jobs

Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc (Fibertex), a manufacturing company that specializes in spunlace products, announces plans to expand operations in Laurens County.

The more than $49.5 million investment will create 39 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Fibertex operates a state-of-the-art spunlace production line, manufacturing products mainly for the wipes industry.

Located at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court, Fibertex’s expansion will include a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products. Fibertex also acquired an 84-acre industrial plot adjacent to the company’s existing facilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fibertex team should visit the company’s careers webpage,

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Laurens County a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Market trends are finding support in the added focus on health and hygiene, more emphasis on local production and on sustainability, which is to our benefit. With this new investment, we’ll be able to build an extremely strong position in the important North American market for, among other things, high-performance wipes for sanitizing and disinfection purposes in the healthcare/medical sector, sustainable personal care products, a range of industrial applications, as well as in the automotive industry and the construction sector.” - Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. CEO Jorgen Bech Madsen

“We are proud to celebrate the expansion of yet another South Carolina company. Fibertex’s decision to further its commitment to Laurens County is proof that South Carolina’s economic development strategy is working, and we look forward to continued success for this great company.” - Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and pro-business climate have made our state a prime location for industries of all types. As a result, various sectors within our borders continue to thrive, and we congratulate Fibertex on their growth in Laurens County.” - Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Laurens County continues to be a place where business thrives, especially international businesses such as Fibertex. We are excited about their continued growth in Laurens County and the opportunities they are creating for our citizens. We look forward to continuing our already great relationship with their fine company.” - Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson