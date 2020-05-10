38th officer involved shooting - SC

Sheriff’s officers involved in shooting -- suspect charged.

Authorities have confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Laurens County. It is under SLED investigation.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement:

“There was an officer involved shooting in Gray Court. No injuries to deputies or subject. Subject has been in custody and will be checked out at the hospital for precautionary measures. When he is released, he will be booked in our detention center.”

The shooting on Hwy 14 between Ropp Street and Cook Street involved a mental health situation, a report said, and there were no injuries. The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed that it has been called in to assist in the investigation.

A SLED statement said, "Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. … The incident in Laurens County was the 38th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Laurens County Sheriff's Office."

SLED NEWS:

SUSPECT INVOLVED IN LAURENS COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man Monday in connection to a confrontation that occurred Sunday with deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in Gray Court located in Laurens County. Richard Lewis Hill, Jr., 30, was charged with two counts of Assault / Attempted Murder. He is also charged with Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Unlawful Carrying of Pistol, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property. SLED’s investigation into the incident remains active. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputies. Hill was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. ###

https://www.sled.sc.gov/mediareleases.aspx