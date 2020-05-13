3-County Chase

6 are arrested in connection with chase.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has identified six suspects related to a chase through three counties.

A LCSO statement said that “at approximately 6:20 a.m. (May 12), deputies were dispatched to LC Drive in Laurens in reference to a victim being shot in the leg. After talking to witnesses at the scene, it was determined that the suspects had left the scene in a vehicle. Deputies located that vehicle a short time later in Cross Hill and attempted to make a traffic stop; however,

the individuals refused to stop and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued into Newberry County and Saluda County where deputies were able to stop the vehicle.”

Subjects in the vehicle were identified as Jerry James Brown of Cross Hill and Emily Hamilton Nickles of Ware Shoals. Brown was charged with Driving Under Suspension 2nd offense and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights 2nd offense. Nickles was identified as the shooter in the incident on LC Drive and was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, the LCSO said.

At the residence, these subjects were individuals were arrested and charged:

- William Porter Whatley of Laurens - Accessory After the Fact of a Felony;

- Jesse Lee Harper Jr. of Laurens - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance;

- William Casey Whatley of Laurens - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance;

- Katherine Elaine Whatley of Laurens - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending. I would like to thank the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their assistance in helping us apprehend these criminals. I also appreciate the work of our deputies and investigators in responding quickly and efficiently. I am very proud of the job that was done in a unified manner.”