A 2nd shooting death

MAN KILLED: TEEN CHARGED -- Fleming St., Laurens.

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens police chief said a teen was charged with murder Friday after a person was found shot to death at a home on Fleming Street.

Chief Chrissie Cofield said police were called to the home at 8:26 a.m. and found the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Kimora Godfrey.

Cofield said Azaerion Dykazious Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with murder and a weapons charge.

SLED is also assisting in the investigation.

Another Homicide, This in the City of Laurens

Friday, January 24, 2020 --- WLBG

In a press release from Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore of the Laurens Police Department WLBG learned just before 1:00pm Friday that at approximately 8:26 am the Laurens Police Department received a call in reference to shots fired on Fleming Street in the City Limits of Laurens. Upon arrival on scene officers located one person deceased.

The victim has been identified 21 year old Kimori T. Godfrey of Laurens. Laurens Police Department began investigating the incident as a homicide and later identified an individual as a prime suspect.

With the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office the suspect was located. After a thorough investigation 19 year old Azaerion Dykazious Jones of Laurens has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Azaerion Dykazious Jones has been transported to the Laurens County Detention Center for processing. His bond hearing will be Saturday January 25 at 9:00am at the Laurens Police Department Municipal Court. SLED was contacted to assist in processing the crime scene.