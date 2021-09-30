250th Anniversary of the American Revolution

Committee is planning county’s celebration of our independence & The Next Program.

In the near future, Laurens County Council will receive a cost estimate for local commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

The costs might include land-acquisition of historic sites and/or parking areas near sites. People are expected from all over the world to come to America to celebrate and explore American Independence.

Laurens County has 17 significant Revolutionary War sites.

Council was asked at its Sept. 14 meeting to endorse the naming of an 11-person committee which already has been working on the 250th Anniversary commemoration events.

County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks will work on a mechanism for making these appointments, and the local committee will work on a price tag for local events.

This ad hoc committee has been working on local preparations for over a year, said Dianne Culbertson, Chaplain, the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission.

“This will bring a significant number of visitors to Laurens County,” said Culbertson, of Gray Court.

Council Member David Tribble, of Clinton, serving as the council’s liaison to the committee, said this is not something that should be “done on the cheap” - attractions developed for this 250th Anniversary could be available to tourists for many years to come. The Musgrove Mill site near Clinton tells the story of a significant Backcountry battle.

The overall South Carolina Committee is asking each county to appoint a local committee.

Culbertson pointed out that the struggle for American Independence lasted from 1770 (The Boston Massacre) to 1783. History books often don’t fully tell the South’s role for independence, Culbertson said, and this observance will “tell it now.”

Of the Laurens County role, Culbertson said in a letter to the council, “This committee strives to celebrate the promote Laurens County’s role in the American Revolution by educating, engaging, and inspiring Laurens County residents and visitors alike. With over 17 significant Revolutionary War sites, Laurens County played one the most significant roles of any county in America. Now is the time to honor the role of Laurens County for generations to come. In addition to educating Laurens County residents about the important role the county played in the Revolution, the committee wants to support and promote the county’s 250th anniversary events, arts, preservation, heritage tourism and corresponding economic development.”

The current ad hoc committee is:

-- Walter Allen, historian;

-- Sarah Jane Armstrong, historian;

-- Durant Ashmore, battlefield preservationist;

-- Dianne Culbertson, SC Rev Commission;

-- Dr. Booker Ingram, retired PC History professor;

-- Bud Marchant, Laurens County Trails Association;

-- Amanda Munyan, LC Chamber of Commerce;

-- Ernest Segars, commission chair, LC Museum board;

-- Carolyn Beasley Shortt, LC Museum Board;

-- David Tribble, County Council liaison; and -- Debbie Vaughn, LC Museum Board.

Local committees can apply for $3,000 state grants for their projects. The State also is developing Liberty Trail, encompassing 72 sites statewide - 10 are in Laurens County.