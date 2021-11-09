Home / Breaking News / The 20th anniversary of 9-11

The 20th anniversary of 9-11

Sat, 09/11/2021 - 8:06am Vic MacDonald
Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda said, "It's really significant for us as first responders to be here today to remember. As the chief law enforcement officer of the City of Clinton I just want to thank y'all for being here. ... I was off that Tuesday, watched a lot of it on TV, came back to work on Wednesday and it was just a different world, folks. I heard someone on the radio saying he wished for days like 9/12 'cause, folks, 9/12 everybody was nice to everybody; everybody treated each other with respect; it didn't matter, you know. We've just kind of gotten away from that a little bit. I hope we can get back to that one day."

A commemorative walk in the City of Clinton for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America ended about 7:50 am this morning - September 11, 2021.

20 years before, the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:45 am - September 11, 2001.

19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked 4 planes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States (History.com)

A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. That included 19 terrorist hijackers aboard the 4 airplanes. Citizens of 78 countries died in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. The figure in New York City included 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers - as they struggled to complete an evacuation of the Twin Towers and save office workers trapped on higher floors.

 

