2021 closing on a hopeful note

$15M investment coming to a closed Clinton plant.

It won’t happen until late January, if things stay on track, but Clinton’s early Christmas present was partially unwrapped Dec. 14 with a new-jobs announcement.

Project Mikro will bring a $15,336,400 investment creating 92 jobs, according to a draft ordinance, to the Clinton community.

Laurens County Development Corporation President & CEO Jon Coleman said this investment will be in the former Shaw Industries plant on Torrington Road, Clinton. The plant has been closed since 2019.

No details were made available at last Tuesday’s Laurens County Council meeting - where the draft ordinance got first reading approval by title - but Coleman said by Jan. 25, 2022, enough should be in place for the ordinance’s final reading.

The company making the investment is named in that third reading draft and, normally, the South Carolina Department of Commerce handles the announcement. Commerce announced Dec. 15 that Bosch Rexroth Corporation, a global leader in the field of drive and control technologies, will expand its existing hydraulics manufacturing campus in Greenville County. The $12.8 million investment will create 60 new jobs over the next five years at 8 Southchase Court in Fountain Inn. The plant opened in 1989.

It was definitely a summer slump for Clinton when Shaw Industries announced that it would move the Clinton, SC Engineered Hardwood Manufacturing Capacity to other Shaw Operations.

The Dalton, Ga., firm’s June 24, 2019, announcement said that Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announces its plan to shift production from its engineered hardwood manufacturing facility in Clinton, S.C. to other Shaw operations in the Southeast to most effectively meet customer needs. That process was to begin immediately, with operations ceasing at the facility (known as Plant H5) by mid-August.

“Supporting associates during this transition is our highest priority,” stated Mark Hartline, senior director of human resources at Shaw. “As we realign our manufacturing operations, we will help associates identify new job opportunities at Shaw and in the region.”

The 120 associates employed at the facility had the opportunity to apply for open positions available at Shaw's other locations in South Carolina (including Columbia and Aiken) and throughout the U.S. Shaw partnered with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Rapid Response team and organized career fairs with other employers in the area.

Over the previous five years, Shaw had invested more than $1.5 billion in its people, processes and products throughout the United States including numerous expansion and modernization efforts currently underway throughout the Southeast, the company said.

The company continually evaluates the most effective ways to meet ever-changing customer demands and innovates and adjusts operations accordingly, Shaw said.

The LCDC said at the time it would assist in marketing the Shaw building.

Now, LCDC also has a role to play in making it known that a building is available in Laurens.

The closed Muffin Mam building in the Hunter Industrial Park isn’t owned by the company (which does own the equipment) so it is marketable, County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks told the council last Tuesday.

He asked for and received resolution approval for a document that reinforces Laurens County’s position in dealing with Muffin Mam. All incentive agreements between the company and county are cancelled.

“They become a ‘regular’ taxpayer,” Cruickshanks said. “We will seek to recover 2020 and 2021 taxes, neither have been paid; it may take a year. That will not hamper finding another tenant. The bankruptcy court will protect us - this is added protection.”

Employees will be paid for 60 days labor, by court order, Cruickshanks said.

As one project - Mikro - was coming onto the county’s radar, another - Plate - passed its final hurdle toward an incentive agreement.

After a required public hearing, Council unanimously gave third and final reading to an ordinance for AG-TT Woodfield Owner, LLC. The company will invest $16 million to build a 318,000 sq ft spec building in the Woodfield industrial park, off I-385. This is in the fast-growing Gray Court-Owings-Fountain Inn area.

“Thank you, we are extra excited to see private investment,” Council Chairman Brown Patterson told company representatives.

Coleman has said it’s the first private spec building investment he has seen in his time at the Laurens County Development Corporation. Clinton has built and marketed two spec buildings in its I-26/Hwy 72 commerce areas, and has discussed building a third - General Electric wind turbines research is in the first spec building - and the Laurens Electric Cooperative recently announced a tenant for its spec building in The Connexial Center on I-385, between Gray Court and Simpsonville.

At the Nov. 16 LCDC board meeting, Coleman said Laurens County’s 2021 development figures to date were $307.4 million investment and 861 new jobs.

Likely, the figures will be updated at the corporation’s Jan. 20, 2022 annual meeting.