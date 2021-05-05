2 subdivisions compete for the same land

NO DECISION: City owned property at forefront of Council Meeting.

Conversation continued Monday evening on proposed plans for city owned properties, containing 40 acres more or less, located on the southeast side of Highway 72. Last month, business owners and Clinton residents Chip Cooper and Joseph Dyches, along with Chris Seeby and David Hagan of Ryan Homes, gave presentations in regards to the properties – they spoke before City Council again Monday night to present modifications to their plans.

Cooper and Dyches presented four different scenarios to Council. The proposals are as follows:

* Alternative 1: This includes a 10 acre parcel retained by the City of Clinton for future development,

includes 55 proposed lots, meeting the current R1 zoning designations.

* Alternative 2: Similar in format to Alternative 1, this layout includes town home configuration, so an attached single family configuration up front; includes 70 parcels, including 20 town home properties.

“When we look at this, we need to recognize that it would require rezoning in coordination with the planning phase,” Dyches said.

* Alternative 3: The five acre portion that the City retains; 76 single family homes of the housing gradient; retained park green space and retained 23 +/- acres towards the rear for natural feature preservation.

* Alternative 4: The five acres retained by City; shows town homes alongside the single family, adequate for three potential restaurants; reduced “entry level” number to 42, 25 attached single family town homes units, 14 “semi-custom” units, and six custom homes.

Dyches identified lots 1-43 as single family residential housing, lots 58-70 as semi-custom homes and lots 71-76 as larger lots or “somebody could build a custom home on these lots.”

The square footage between each home, according to Cooper and Dyches will be 20 feet.

Mayor Bob MacLean asked Cooper how many homes he could commit to build. While Cooper said he couldn’t put a number to it, the goal is to have multiple houses being built at one time – in 18-24 months, possibly have five entry level homes built. Cooper and Dyches said that they are “ready to go as soon as you’d let us.”

Echoing Cooper and Dyches, Seeby and Hagan are also ready to begin building. Seeby said 100 percent of financing is in place and they would hope to have homes on the ground by Fall 2022 – prices would range between $170-220,000. In their proposal, the preliminary design includes 139 lots that run all the way to Highway 72. In about a 12-18 month time frame, they proposed 70 lots minimum in the ground – square footage between each house would be 10 feet, which would present a rezoning request. Their proposal also includes a buy back clause, which they already have on file with The City. A contractual matter regarding the properties was discussed in Executive Session. Upon returning from Executive Session, no action was taken.

Council discussed re-opening Council Meetings to the public. MacLean said it is time to open meetings up to the public again. Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs presented a suggestion to Council. He suggested opening the meetings back up in phases and doing it based on a limited number while distancing the seating. No decision was made, but members of Council suggested drawing up a set of guidelines for members of the community who would like to attend and put it in writing.

Other business:

* Council unanimously voted to proclaim May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week and the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

* Council passed the first reading of an ordinance amending the zoning designation of property within the City of Clinton (approximately 200.546 acres) located on the north side of East Main Street and west side of Springdale Drive.

* Council passed the first reading of an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance of the City of Clinton to enact certain amendments to the text.

* Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to temporarily suspend the application of Sunday sales prohibitions (Blue Laws) within the corporate limits of the City of Clinton.

* Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to establish and amend regulations for the control of litter with the City of Clinton.

* Council unanimously adopted a non-standard meter rider option policy.

* Prior to the meeting, Council voted to amend the agenda and remove a contractual matter in Executive Session relating to the CEDC.