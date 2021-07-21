2 planning requests

Annexation and rezoning will come before the City Planning Commission.

A change for high-density residential and a request to have property annexed into the city limits will come to the City of Clinton Planning Commission Monday night.

The commission’s meeting is 6 p.m. at 211 N. Broad St., Suite A, Clinton.

The rezoning is from low-density residential to high-density residential on Willard Road at North Adair St., for the Willard Road Residences. Land owner is Dan Brown, ECC4712, LLC, Greenville.

Annexation is requested for 23.4 acres on Springdale Drive at Highway 56 North. Land owner is Robert P. Wilder II. Zoning districts are proposed to be residential 3 and commercial 3; the property is vacant.

Most of the site is envisioned for single-family residential, with a possible mix of standalone and attached, and a three- to five-acre commercial site, according to a letter by Will Owens, Blackdog Yellowdog, LLC (Member).

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Clinton City Council for zoning and annexation ordinances. -- Vic MacDonald