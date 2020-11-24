2 more announcements on banquet night

All-County Team is announced.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club is proud to announce the 2020 LCTD Club All County Football Team. Our banquet will be Wednesday, Dec 2 at the Ridge at 7 p.m. The featured speaker has changed. We are proud to announce that South Carolina State University Head Football Coach Buddy Pough will be our featured speaker.

Below is the 2020 All County Team…

Quarterback Thomas Lowry Laurens Academy

Running Back Jeremiah Fuller Laurens Raiders

Running Back Shy Kinard Clinton High

Wide Receiver Cayson Elledge Laurens Raiders

Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan Laurens Raiders

Wide Receiver Clarence Bertoli Laurens Academy

Tight End Diamonte Grant Laurens Academy

Offensive Line Reles Littleton Laurens Academy

Offensive Line Kade Haywald Clinton High

Offensive Line Peyton Pitts Clinton High

Offensive Line Grayson Talent Laurens Raiders

Offensive Line Cole England Laurens Raiders

All Purpose Kimon Quarles Clinton High

Kicker Brian Diaz Laurens Raiders

Defensive Line Marcus Chalmers Clinton High

Defensive Line Jon Brown Laurens Raiders

Defensive Line Carson Venable Laurens Academy

Defensive Line Hezekiah Kinard Clinton High

Linebacker Bryson James Clinton High

Linebacker Gemire Darden Laurens Raiders

Linebacker Brett Young Laurens Academy

Defensive Back Nick Humphries Laurens Raiders

Defensive Back Cal Robertson Laurens Academy

Defensive Back CK Vance Clinton High

Defensive back Jykorie Gary Clinton High

The Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year will be announced.