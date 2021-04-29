2 die in Joanna collision

2 teenage friends were killed today in a 2 vehicle wreck in Joanna, victims identified and a statement.

The victims are Jasmine Peake, 14, and Madison Simmons, 14. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating, and a preliminary report confirmed two fatalities. The wreck between an ATV and a logging truck happened about 4:40 pm on Milton Road at Pickens Street. Milton Road is Hwy 66, that connects the Joanna community to I-26.

More information will be released later by the Highway Patrol, and by the Laurens County Coroner's Office, pending autopsies.

PRESS RELEASE REGARDING

DISTRICT 56 STUDENT - JASMIN PEAKE

Statement from Dr. Martha Brothers, Principal of Clinton High School: The students and staff at Clinton High School are saddened and hurt by the death of Jasmin Peake, one of our 9th grade virtual students. According to her teachers, Jasmin was a personable, vibrant young lady who enjoyed her classes and enjoyed interacting with her teachers and fellow students.

We pray for peace and comfort for Jasmin's family and friends as they face the days ahead. I hope they feel the love and support that we are all sending from her Red Devil family. Jasmin Peake will always be part of Red Devil Nation.

Statement from Dr. David O'Shields, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56: We are deeply saddened by the loss of two young lives filled with promise and taken much too soon. We embrace the families during this time of grief and pray for their comfort during the difficult times ahead. Our district and schools grieve with the families.