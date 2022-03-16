Home / Breaking News / 2 charges are filed

2 charges are filed

Wed, 03/16/2022 - 12:00pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

Clinton man faces 2 charges: meth & violence.

 

 

 

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On March 14th, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted person was located at 149 Patterson Drive in Laurens. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the subject on the property. Travis Aaron Jarnagin was placed under arrest for a Domestic Violence 2nd warrant. A plastic container containing approximately 40 grams of Methamphetamine was located in Jarnagin’s pocket as well as a large sum of cash. Deputies received consent to search a vehicle Jarnagin had been in and located over 800 grams of Methamphetamine.

Travis Aaron Jarnagin of Clinton was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

 

  • Trafficking in Meth, 400 grams or more
  • 2 counts of Domestic Violence, 2nd Degree (Clinton Police Department).”

 “As we all know, there is a huge drug problem destroying this country. The deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office work to combat this in Laurens County and I would like to thank them, along with the citizens of this county for their dedication and commitment,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

