100% Preventable

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 11:11am Vic MacDonald

jason foundation



Would you know how to respond if you recognized someone you know may be thinking about suicide? Our challenge is to challenge anyone and everyone to start a national conversation about the "Silent Epidemic" of youth suicide. Learn the warning signs, challenge the people you know to learn them as well. Challenge your co-workers, school, social club, friends, or family to join you! Share iwontbesilent.com or wewontbesilent.com. Use the #IWONTBESILENT or #WEWONTBESILENT on all of your social media accounts. Change your social media profile picture to one of you holding a #IWONTBESILENT or #WEWONTBESILENT sign. You can also make one with our online generator. Suicide is PREVENTABLE! With your help, we can save more lives.



141 subscribers
 



