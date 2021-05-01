Virtual Freedom Fund.

Laurens County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People EVENT -- The Laurens County Branch for the Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its First-ever VIRTUAL Freedom Fund Program celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Six O’Clock in the evening (6 pm).

This year’s theme is “When We Fight We Win”. The Speaker is the Reverend Robert (Robbie) Beasley Shortt, Pastor of the First Church of God, Lee Street, Darlington, South Carolina.

This event brings the communities of Laurens County together to reflect on the “Dreamer” and pay “Tribute” to the men, women, and youth for their work for justice, equality, health care, economics and education.

*To access the virtual program please contact the following persons for information:

Mrs. Williette Hill-Hicks 864 715 0136

Reverend Peggy Nance 864 684 3499

Reverend Shirley H. Clark 864 923 1879

Mrs. Janice Kennedy 864 684 7511

Mrs. Carolyn Beasley Shortt 864 923 1024

Please contact on or before Thursday, January 14, 2021.