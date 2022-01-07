Lunch and Learn Program at the Laurens County Museum July 13.

Bring your lunch and learn about the Civil Rights struggle which erupted in a riot in Laurens County during Reconstruction. Laurens County Museum will host a talk by and discussion with Dr. Robert Greene II, Assistant Professor of History at Claflin University, on Wednesday, July 13 at noon.

The presentation “Laurens County and the Long Black Freedom Struggle” details the integral role Laurens has played in the Reconstruction, Jim Crow, and Civil Rights eras in South Carolina.

All of these eras have direct connection to the Smithsonian exhibit on display at the museum, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”

Dr. Greene will give a brief lecture about the history of civil, human, and voting rights in Laurens County. Like many other areas in South Carolina, Laurens played an important role in the expansion of democracy in the Palmetto State. Dr. Greene will chronicle unique experiences, like the Laurens protest that resulted in a riot against local and state Reconstruction governments in 1870, as well as events and accomplishments of the Civil Rights era in the region. He stated, “When folks learn this history, I hope they will be able to take it and use its lessons for today.”

Dr. Greene will give a brief history lecture before a Question-and-Answer session and issue a call to action for more non-partisan civic participation in local, state, and national politics.

This program is sponsored by the SC Humanities Council and is free and open to the public. The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360. For more information, call (864)681-3678, visit laurenscountymuseum.org, and the Laurens County Museum Facebook page. Bring your lunch and join us at 12 p.m. on July 13.