OUTDOOR ADVENTURE.

Grab a paddle and kayak with Asbury Adventures.

“If you can ride a bicycle, then you can kayak.” That’s the advice Kim Asbury with Asbury Adventures gave to those who have never tried their hand at kayaking. Like riding a bike, Asbury said it’s all about balance and has found over the last seven years of being in Laurens County that most people who struggle could not ride a bike. That’s why before heading out on the water on the guided tours that Asbury Adventures offers, you’ll get basic instructions on how to kayak such as how to avoid tipping over and paddling/turning.

Asbury and her step-daughter Kayla started Asbury Adventures seven years ago. Kayaking was something she (Kim) had recently gotten into and later got her children involved in.

“I started about 10 years ago. Other than it just looked like something I wanted to do, I really don't know why I started. I love it because I can go almost anywhere on the water and I love water and nature. Before Jeff and I got married, he asked me what I would like to do for a living if I had the choice. I chose this and Kayla helped me. It gave us the opportunity to be home with the kids. We've been doing this for seven years now. We don't really advertise and depend on word of mouth and Google mostly. So far we have been very successful and stay as busy as we want to,” Asbury said.

Between Kim and Jeff, they have six children and decided to go out and buy a bunch of kayaks. Not only was it an activity the whole family could participate in, but it also allowed the Asbury’s to have some extra money come in.

For a small charge, Asbury Adventures allows new and experienced kayakers to rent kayaks or stand up paddleboards for the day – they also offer delivery and pickup. From there, you can take guided tours of the Reedy or Saluda Rivers in Laurens and Greenville counties.

“We have a lot of people come down from Greenville, people from out of state. We get a lot of people from the low country and that area, too,” Asbury said.

Sometimes, according to Asbury, people will use kayaking as their daily form of exercise, so it wouldn’t be unusual to see people on the lake early in the mornings.

And if you think kayaking is only for young folks, think again. Asbury recalled a lady bringing her father on the water for Father’s Day and an older lady who simply wanted to see if she could kayak.

“I guess you could say she booked instruction with me. She’s never kayaked before, she’s an elderly lady. She said it’s one of the things she’s always wanted to do and her husband recently passed, so she wanted to see if she could do it,” she said.

One of the downsides of kayaking is the unpredictability of South Carolina weather. At the time this article was written, South Carolina had just received some of the effects from Hurricane Elsa (July 8). The river itself is shallow, but with the little bit of rain we received, the river rose up about 2-3 feet. Asbury said any time there is wind or rain, they have to worry about downed trees. She tries to head out on the water every month to make sure it’s clean and there aren’t any new trees down that they won’t be able to get around.

Asbury Adventures can give guided tours for groups up to 12 people. If the groups is particularly large, Asbury said they will usually call in all forces to assist.

Reservations must be made in advance. Asbury Adventures is on Facebook (Asbury Adventures LLC) and can be reached at 864-766-9031.