“Anything the government can give you, the government can take away.”

Duncan: No federal police, address “reforms” locally.

About 100 people gathered June 27 at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens to “back the blue.” Law enforcement officers - about a double handful were in the audience - were told their lives matter, and communities are better because of their work.

The rally comes in a time when police officers and security guards have died responding to civil unrest and rioting, in the wake of the George Floyd in-custody death in Minneapolis. A few days later, Rayshard Brooks was shot to death, aiming a police Taser, after a confrontation at a Wendy’s in Atlanta; as a result, the Wendy’s was burned to the ground, and the alleged arsonist was arrested.

With all this, police officers have come under increasing pressure to police themselves. Competing bills have been introduced in Congress.

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens County, said, “The congressional representative of the third district of South Carolina has your back. We back the blue in my district and my office. The last 10 years, we have spent a lot of time traveling around the district on first responders tours, thanking the men and women who run toward the danger, when we are running from it. They protect us and also serve us. There are countless acts that go beyond the traditional law enforcement role. Thank you, guys, for that.”

Duncan related the incident in which he was on a assassin’s list - “3 years ago this month” - at a congressional baseball game for charity. “He and I had an interlude in the parking lot. He either had scales on his eyes or he wasn’t ready, because I was on his (hit) list.”

The would-be assassin unloaded 137 rounds on a baseball diamond in Alexandria, Virginia, leaving one congress member wounded. “If not for law enforcement,” Duncan said, “I shudder to think the number of my colleagues that could have been taken that day, for the simply act of serving about 100,000 people in their districts. They (Capital police) dispatched him along with Alexandria police that showed up 11 minutes later.”

Duncan said there are a small percentage of law officers who have done bad things - “but that happens in all walks of life, people cross the line and abuse the power they are given. I think of the men and women who run toward the danger -- toward the danger when we run from it. Everyone is looking to Washington for a federal solution; I struggle with the whole idea of a federal role.”

Duncan explained that there isn’t a federal police force, “nor do we want one.”

There are marshals with a very limited role. There is the FBI to investigate. “But, enforce the law? That’s for sheriffs and police chiefs. A federal badge? Operating in a state where the home office (Washington, D.C.) is 2,800 miles away, when the police can enforce the law two blocks away? If we have problems in this nation with the police force, I urge everyone to talk to their mayors, councils, and sheriff -- we elect the sheriffs in this country, at least in this state; these are local concerns - there need to be local conversations.”

The congressman pointed out that the role of government, and individuals’ roles are outlined in the constitution -- any power not given to the federal government is reserved for the state.

“Anything the government can give you, the government can take away.”

Duncan urged everyone to “look at those men, that highway patrolman, that deputy, and say, ‘Thank you so much for what you do 24/7 day or night regardless of what the weather is. Thank you.’”

In a Facebook post, Duncan added about the current civil unrest, “Far too many violent rioters and looters have take over cities across the US. We must stand with the police especially during the trying times.” Duncan said he will stand against efforts to “defund or dismantle” the police.

He got 533 comments on this earlier post: “Given what Minneapolis is doing (in reaction to the George Floyd death), dismantling the police, would you live there? Thoughts?”

He also posted on June 25 an update on policing reform measures introduced in congress, saying, “Senate Democrats are clearly using law enforcement reform as a political tool they’d rather keep in their toolbox until November.”

He was referring to Sen. Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act, and added that the Democrats “turned down every opportunity to make change.”

After Democrats stalled his reform measure - Republicans needed 60 votes to start debate but got only 55 - Sen. Scott said he is frustrated for victims of police brutality, family members who have lost loved ones, and good law enforcement officers who are being "demonized," according to a Fox News account. Scott, from Charleston, is the only Republican African-American member of the United States Senate.

"I'm frustrated that we keep saying you choose between law enforcement officers or you choose between communities of color. That's a lie. So, I'm not going to demonize the police officers who are willing to protect the citizens who need it the most and that's one thing I will not give the Democrats and it's the one thing they demanded -- was for us to demonize law enforcement," Scott said.

"I refused to do so. I'm not going to stereotype police officers. Especially, as an African American who doesn't want to be stereotyped. That … flies in the face of common sense. But, it is really important for those who want to win at all costs. That means the rest of us lose without [a] doubt.”

Also speaking at Back the Blue Laurens County on June 27 were SC Sen. Danny Verdin, SC Reps. Stewart Jones and Doug Gilliam, Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda, and Laurens County Council Member-elect Luke Rankin, who was the emcee. Recognized during the event was Roger Rice, father of Laurens County deputy Roger Rice Jr., who was killed in the line of duty, arresting a murder suspect. Local ministers provided the invocation and prayers for law enforcement officers.