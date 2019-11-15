“A more positive and collaborative outlook”

“The continued success of PC as a college does not depend solely on a winning football team, but college football at PC and in Clinton plays a significant role in attracting and retaining students.”

The editor,

As a graduate of Presbyterian College (PC) and as a long-term resident of Clinton with great concern for the prosperity of the college and our local community, I am extremely disappointed in the tone and the message expressed in your opinion piece titled "Times Have Never Looked More Bleak" dated November 6, 2019.

Were it not for PC, the town of Clinton and Laurens County would likely have a far greater struggle economically and culturally and in maintaining a higher quality of life.

PC attracts 1,024 undergraduate students of whom 35-40% participate on athletic teams including football. There are 252 graduate students (in the School of Pharmacy and in the Physician Assistant masters degree program). PC also attracts and employs 315 dedicated staff, excellent coaches, and well-educated faculty to the local community.

In addition, PC hosts many temporary visitors such as parents of students, alumni, and participants in a variety of summer programs. I'm not aware of the specific economic impact of all of those factors, but I am certain Clinton and the local economy would be less robust without that influence.

Now, more to my point....How is it helpful to Clinton and PC for you to publicly denigrate an important program such as PC football?

While it is evident that the non-scholarship football program is struggling to gain a win, the win/loss record does not reflect the hard work and passion for competition that the players and coaches pour into the effort. The sports programs at PC, including the football program, play an important role in attracting students to the college, and yes, to Clinton. The continued success of PC as a college does not depend solely on a winning football team, but college football at PC and in Clinton plays a significant role in attracting and retaining students.

My hope is that you and your newspaper with its online information presence will take a more positive and collaborative outlook on how PC and its various programs benefit those who participate in them and how they produce a positive impact within our community. I also hope that those in the community who are motivated to inform and influence change will coordinate their efforts to gain broad encouraging support and greater positive momentum.

Sincerely and in the spirit of positive citizenship,

Holbrook Raynal

Clinton, S.C.