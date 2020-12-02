Presbyterian College Celebrates Black History Month.

Presbyterian College will observe Black History Month with a convocation and campus events throughout February. All events listed are open to the public with free admission unless otherwise noted.

#4TheCulture: An Appreciation Day

Thursday, Feb. 13

On Thursday, Feb. 13, PC’s Multicultural Student Union invites those on and off campus to wear an article of clothing that honors black culture and black history. From a sweatshirt of your favorite African American musician to a T-shirt of a significant black intellectual, the student group invites you to take a day to honor the beauty of black culture through fashion.

Members from the Multicultural Student Union will be in Greenville Dining Hall on the PC campus to meet participants. The student group will post about the event on social media. The Multicultural Student Union can be found at @pc_msu_. The event is open to the public.

Black History Month Convocation: “At the Crossroads: American Democracy in a Time of White Nationalist Resurgence and ‘Alternative Facts’”

Tuesday, Feb. 18

6 p.m.

Kuhne Auditorium of Neville Hall

Dr. Paula Ioanide (pronounced you-e-knee-day), an associate professor of comparative race and ethnicity studies at the Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., will deliver this year’s Black History Month convocation. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The title of Ioanide’s lecture is: “At the Crossroads: American Democracy in a Time of White Nationalist Resurgence and ‘Alternative Facts.’”

What is the meaning of American democracy in the context of resurgent white supremacist violence, misinformation campaigns, and “alternative facts”? This talk addresses some of the causes of rising white nationalism in our time, particularly the ways facts and evidence fail to persuade people committed to false beliefs. But it also focuses on the contagious power of social justice movements who continue to build what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called the “beloved community.”

Ioanide’s research focuses on the role of public emotions and implicit bias in perpetuating systemic racism and sexism. She also examines social movements that counter the ills of mass incarceration and militarized policing, anti-immigrant discrimination, and increased poverty.

Ioanide is the author of “The Emotional Politics of Racism: How Feelings Trump Facts in an Era of Colorblndness (Stanford University Press, 2015). Ioanide is also co-editor of “Antiracism Inc.: Why the Way We Talk About Racial Justice Matter (Punctum Books, 2019), a collection about the ways radical racial justice discourses and practices are appropriated, neutralized and incorporated to perpetuate injustices in the contemporary moment. She recently co-edited the inaugural issue of “Abolition: A Journal of Insurgent Politics title ‘Abolishing Carceral Society.’”

Ioanide organizes against prison and jail expansion in upstate New York. She also conducts workshops on increasing racial and gender equity in workplaces and higher education. She believes in creating social justice cultures and movements that foster healing, interdependence, dignity and freedom.

PC’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will present this event that is open to the public.

Imani: A Celebration of Black Faith

Wednesday, Feb. 19

7:15 p.m.

Cornelson Lobby of Neville Hall

The gospel choir from Clinton College, a historically black college in Rock Hill, S.C., will join the Presbyterian College Choir in this celebration of black faith. Rev. Dustin J. Pickett, campus minister for diversity at the University of Dayton, will also deliver a message of hope. Dramatic readings commemorating black history are also scheduled for the event.

In addition, the Multicultural Student Union will install its incoming officers. MSU and PC’s Department of Religion co-sponsor this event that is open to the public.