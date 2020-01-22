Greenville president and CEO to discuss business ethics, Jan. 28.

Chad Prashad, the president and CEO of one of the largest finance companies in the country, will deliver the annual Robert M. Vance Lecture on Business Ethics at Presbyterian College. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus.

Prashad’s talk is entitled “The Business of Doing Good vs. Doing Good.”

Prashad is the president and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, a small-loan consumer finance company with more than 1,200 community-based branches in 16 states. The organization serves more than one million customers annually. Prashad has been with the company since 2014, previously serving as VP of Analytics as well as Chief Analytics and Strategy Officer. He has been instrumental in developing a successful business strategy, enhancing the company culture and creating an optimal customer experience.

Prashad is active in the Greenville community, where he and wife, Pam, reside. Chad also serves on the board of directors of two nonprofits.

Chad serves on the board of The Family Effect, which works to reduce addiction as the leading cause of family collapse in SC.

Chad is also a member of the board of directors of Fostering Great Ideas, which seeks to improve the lives of children affected by foster care.

Last year, the Prashads partnered with Fostering Great Ideas and PC to spearhead a college-bound summer camp for South Carolina high school students in foster care. The goal of the camp was to inspire and empower students to pursue post-secondary education. This project was completed through the Prashads’ charitable foundation, the CHAM Innovation Fund. The Prashads plan to expand to three camps this year.

Chad graduated PC in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Bachelor of Science in economics and business administration. He went on to earn a master’s degree in economics from Clemson University in 2004. Pam also graduated from PC in 2002.

Learn More about the Robert M. Vance Lecture Series on Business Ethics: visit Robert M. Vance Lecture Series for more information about the program and for a list of past speakers.